Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

