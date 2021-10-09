Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.13% of Huron Consulting Group worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after buying an additional 135,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,195,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $50.29 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.