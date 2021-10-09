Bank of Montreal Can Invests $13.35 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 436,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,351,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,305,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,134,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,714,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,206,000.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $32.57 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

