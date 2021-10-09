Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 201,344 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.40% of HealthStream worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at about $4,492,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.36 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.87 million, a PE ratio of 109.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

