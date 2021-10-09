Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 238,869 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Vistra worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.