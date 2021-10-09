Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 28,916 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.59% of Equinox Gold worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

