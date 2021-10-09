Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 31,027 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of FMC worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.