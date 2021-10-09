Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 36,239 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of Nelnet worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89,998 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $83.01 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $83.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,114. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

