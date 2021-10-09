Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 65,141 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 598,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of ITCI opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

