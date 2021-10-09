Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 640.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Huazhu Group worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $49.02 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 175.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

