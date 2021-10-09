Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.35% of Quanex Building Products worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

