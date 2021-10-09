Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.74.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGLD stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

