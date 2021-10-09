Bank of Montreal Can Sells 391,442 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,442 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

SMH opened at $254.75 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.39.

