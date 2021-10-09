Bank of Montreal Can Sells 75,285 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Alaska Air Group worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after purchasing an additional 386,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

