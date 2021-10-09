Bank of Montreal Can Sells 9,697 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of Sunoco worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $233,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $318,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUN stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

