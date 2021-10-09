Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,059 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $104.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

