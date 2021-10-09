Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,608 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Columbia Sportswear worth $30,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM opened at $95.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

