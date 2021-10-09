Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 128,807 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Vertiv worth $32,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 30.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $256,437,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vertiv by 68.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,816 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vertiv by 17.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 1,755.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,524 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VRT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

