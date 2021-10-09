Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.30% of Energy Recovery worth $30,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ERII opened at $19.39 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.