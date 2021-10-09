Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Viasat worth $30,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

