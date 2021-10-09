Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of CareDx worth $29,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,440 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -347.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

