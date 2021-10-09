Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of PagerDuty worth $31,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 627.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $58,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,545. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PD. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

