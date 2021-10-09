Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 85,490 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Equity Commonwealth worth $31,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.46 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.64 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQC. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

