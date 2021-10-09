Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of TTEC worth $33,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after buying an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TTEC by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,112,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEC. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

