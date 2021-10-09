Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of 2U worth $30,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 2U by 950.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 288.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 92.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 4.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

2U stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.94. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

