Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Penske Automotive Group worth $30,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,589,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,081,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 161,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 97,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

NYSE:PAG opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $109.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

