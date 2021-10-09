Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Energizer worth $33,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after buying an additional 605,756 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,518,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 174,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.77 and a beta of 1.19. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

