Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Uniti Group worth $30,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $187,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIT stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

