Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Radian Group worth $29,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Radian Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,209,000 after buying an additional 1,205,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,950.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 954,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth $21,817,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,173,000 after acquiring an additional 742,433 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 219.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 597,825 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

