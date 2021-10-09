Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.79 Million Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.59% of Strategic Education worth $29,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.29.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

