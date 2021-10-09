Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.85 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of AerCap worth $29,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5,632.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,470 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,276 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,499,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,220,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $46,065,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $59.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

