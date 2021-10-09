Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.08 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 119.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $30,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,177,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock valued at $331,067,316 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

