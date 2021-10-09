Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.49 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Allison Transmission worth $30,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,423 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,950,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,299,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,039,000 after purchasing an additional 328,303 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Shares of ALSN opened at $35.62 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.