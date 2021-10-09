Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.54 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of Forward Air worth $30,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $4,555,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $85.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

