Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.74 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.44% of Monro worth $30,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at about $10,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monro by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 54.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MNRO opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

