Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.79 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Sunnova Energy International worth $30,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 67,125 shares during the period.

NOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

