Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.60 Million Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.46% of Washington Federal worth $31,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth $1,756,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

