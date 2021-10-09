Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.99 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Zai Lab worth $31,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,167 shares of company stock valued at $34,086,176. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $102.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.14. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.