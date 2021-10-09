Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $32.50 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of SITE Centers worth $32,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

