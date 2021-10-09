Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $32.71 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.55% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $32,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,733,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $30.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

