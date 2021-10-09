Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.05 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Choice Hotels International worth $33,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.63.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.