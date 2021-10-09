Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $32,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

