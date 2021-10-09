Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Dorman Products worth $31,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,346 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

