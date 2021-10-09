Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of iRobot worth $31,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 85.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRBT stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

