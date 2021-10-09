Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 17,163 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $32,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EBS opened at $52.46 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

