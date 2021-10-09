Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 25,052 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Federal Signal worth $31,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 32.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

FSS opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

