Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 161,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.28% of ChannelAdvisor worth $31,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,326,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 204,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $780.43 million, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

