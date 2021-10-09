Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $31,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $254,112. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU opened at $109.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average is $120.76.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

