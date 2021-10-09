Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Allegiant Travel worth $32,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $192.05 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $118.58 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.