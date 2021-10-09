Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of SPX FLOW worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLOW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

